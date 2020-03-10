Anderson Automotive Group celebrates 50 years by donating back to community

The Anderson Automotive Group, northern Illinois’s largest dealer group, is celebrating 50 years of new car sales and service. As a thankful tribute to the community, the group will donate a total of $50,000 to local charities in 2020.

The donations will be distributed in $5,000 increments each month, March to December 2020. To qualify, charities must be nominated using entry forms available at all Anderson locations or on their website​.

Completed forms must be turned in at any Anderson Automotive Group location. At the end of each month, a new winning organization will be chosen & announced. Non-winners must reapply each month to continue to qualify.

The Anderson Automotive Group has been selling cars locally since 1970 when the owner of a small service station in Loves Park, Gene Anderson, began one of the first import dealerships in the area, Anderson Datsun (Datsun is the early Nissan brand).

Since that time, the group has expanded to what is now 12 new car

brands & over 500 pre-owned vehicles in 5 locations across Rockford

and Loves Park. The company employs over 450 people. Its dealerships include: Rock River Ford, Rock River Kia, Anderson Mitsubishi, Anderson Nissan, Anderson Mazda, Anderson Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM, Hyundai on Perryville, Anderson Toyota and Lexus of Rockford.