An employee at Schnucks in Loves Park tests positive for COVID-19

Officials with Schnucks say that a teammate at the store in Loves Park tested positive for COVID-19. That teammate was last at work on Sunday, April 5 is now is quarantined at home.

Schnucks says the store is open and are continuing to follow all guidance from local, state and federal agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), OSHA, and the Winnebago County Health Department.

When corporate learned of the diagnosis, they scheduled their third party-vendor to come in on Saturday to disinfect the area where the teammate worked, including common areas like the restroom, break room, etc., to help make the store as safe as possible.

No one else is being advised to quarantine at this time. The Health Department has not indicated that any specific actions should be taken by any customers or anyone else.

In addition to managers talking with the store’s teammates, Schnucks Rewards customers of the store are receiving a special message to make them aware of everything we are doing in light of this news, as well as all that we continue to do to keep our customers and teammates safe.