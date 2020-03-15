An active weather week lies ahead with some heavy rain chances

As we go through this next week, our rainfall pattern is going to turn a bit more active. A weak wave of energy will pass south of the region Monday, which means for us that we could see some light sprinkles Monday late afternoon or evening. But not much rainfall is expected to come from this.

We'll have a nice day on Tuesday with abundant sunshine in the forecast and forecast high temperatures near normal. This will be the dividing gap and the precursor to when our weather pattern turns more active as we get into Wednesday.

Wednesday will bring a good amount of moisture to the Midwest from the Gulf of Mexico that will not only ramp up our rain chances but give our temperatures a bit of a boost too. Winds Wednesday will come out of the south and will bring some widespread rain especially in the afternoon Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 40's to near 50 before we turn even warmer Thursday.

Rain will stick around Wednesday through the evening before getting a break at night and overnight into Thursday. Then the next system, this time with a cold front will come swinging through the Stateline at that time. Temperatures Thursday will be in the mid-to-upper 50's with more widespread rain.

I wouldn't be surprised if when all is said and done, we received a good 1-2" of rain from Thursday. This is when we could see some of those heavier rainfall rates and a few rumbles of thunder potentially. Otherwise, no severe weather is expected. Isolated amounts even heavier are possible. But it's still too far to fine-tune those amounts.

The active pattern will end Friday morning with temperatures dropping. This means we could see a rain/snow mix on Friday morning before we turn quiet as we get into the weekend. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures Friday will quickly drop into the 30's and high temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be near or slightly above 40°.