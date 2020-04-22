Advertisement

Americans increasingly reaching out for mental health help during coronavirus pandemic

By Jacqueline Policastro, Timothy Knapp and Allison Maass
Published: Apr. 22, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Meditate, exercise and eat healthy.

This is advice from internist Dr. Alan Reisinger for those struggling with their mental health.

He said many of his patients need help right now.

“We are seeing anxiety, stress, frustration, depression and even insomnia as well,” Reisinger said.

Social isolation during the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll, and Reisinger’s patients are not alone.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reports a nearly 900% increase in calls to its Disaster Distress Helpline in March compared to the same time last year. The service offers 24/7 counseling and support.

“We know that when people are put into a situation like this, which really none of us have ever experienced before, that includes so much social isolation and the inability of people to have contacts with loved ones, with their support systems, that this can really have effect on peoples’ mental health over time,” Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz, Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use.

The agency also runs the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. McCance-Katz said the hotline is not receiving a large increase in calls yet, but they are watching closely.

“We are really quite concerned about people feeling that life just isn’t worth living anymore and potentially trying to take their lives,” McCance-Katz said.

Doctors say if you already have a history of mental illness, continue treatments through telemedicine.

If this is your first time experiencing mental health difficulties, reach out for help and consult your primary care doctor.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990, or text TalkWithUs to 66746.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Matt Reum
Police searching for missing Rockford man
E. State Street closed westbound from Bell School Rd to Buckley Dr.
Pedestrian killed after Rockford crash
Ezella Bennett
Rockford woman charged with battery to child
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
State budget facing $700M cut for 2021
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill

Latest News

Americans increasingly reaching out for mental health help during coronavirus pandemic
Americans increasingly reaching out for mental health help during coronavirus pandemic
Sen. Joe Manchin, D- W.Va., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on...
Final stretch on COVID-19 economic relief with stimulus checks, but no deal yet
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump cuts healthcare funds to California over abortions
A crew from BZ Pools in Johnstown, Pa., work on shoveling the sidewalks for several of their...
Snow blankets Northeast, breaking records in some states
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field