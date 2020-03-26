American Airlines announces new policies amid coronavirus concerns

American Airlines is temporarily changing some of its policies in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement, the flight giant listed the adjustments, including a relaxed seating policy, decreased food and beverage service and the suspension of checked pet services.

Until further notice, customers will be able to practice social distancing on board, whenever possible.

To protect passengers and its flight staff, the airline is also suspending food and beverage offers on flights under 2,200 miles.

All checked pet services will be temporarily stopped as well, but carry-on pets and emotional service animals will still be allowed.