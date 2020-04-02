Amazing hearts all over, covering Swedes windows with hope

3 stories worth of windows were covered in shades of reds and pinks as SwedishAmerican doctors embraced their creative side to bring a little hope to their patients and the entire Stateline.

SwedishAmerican's 3 stories of hears in the window of their heart hospital facing Charles Street was revealed Thursday. The emergency room staff also followed suit with their own display with the idea of giving patients and hospital staff hope after spending countless days within the hospital walls with little outside interaction.

This movement is part of a larger national campaign called "Heart Hunters" who's goal is to spread love and compassion during times of social distancing.