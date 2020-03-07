Amanda Reed Foundation hosts annual benefit night to end domestic violence

Celebrating a life taken too soon, the event offered guests sample craft beers, wine and spirits. Our own Shannon Kelly emceed the night's event with all of the proceeds benefiting the fight against domestic violence.

That is one of Mayor McNamara's biggest targets as the Mayor of Rockford, ending domestic violence in the Forest City. He was at the event remembering Amanda Reed.

McNamara says, "The Amanda Reed Foundation has been critical in our community in so many different ways and Diane Reed, the mother of Amanda, has just been a staunch advocate and really a warrior for domestic violence survivors."