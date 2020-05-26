Alpine Kiwanis Club announces 2020 scholarship winners

ROCKFORD, Ill (WIFR) -- Each year for 20 years, the Alpine Kiwanis Club has given scholarships to area youth for post-secondary education. This year an additional $1500 special scholarship to pursue nursing was presented by the family of Chuck Lantz.
Funding to provide $15,000 in scholarships from Alpine Kiwanis is made possible from the Alpine Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and by funds raised during 2019 Brat Days event.
Congratulations to the scholarship recipients and to all graduating seniors.
Paige Lambright- Belvidere North and RVC
Caitlin Corso – Belvidere North
Allison Lowtharp - Winnebago
Brandon Harmsen - Guilford
Kaycia Zimmerman - Winnebago
Alexis Belvidere – North Boone
Joshua Lamkin - Boylan
Jacob Link – Hononegah
Jenna Shattuck – North Boone
Isabella Eitmontas - Hononegah
Doris Russo – Guilford – recipient of Nursing Scholarship/Chuck Lantz Memorial