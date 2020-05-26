Alpine Kiwanis Club announces 2020 scholarship winners

Each year for 20 years, the Alpine Kiwanis Club has given scholarships to area youth for post-secondary education. This year an additional $1500 special scholarship to pursue nursing was presented by the family of Chuck Lantz.

Funding to provide $15,000 in scholarships from Alpine Kiwanis is made possible from the Alpine Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and by funds raised during 2019 Brat Days event.

Congratulations to the scholarship recipients and to all graduating seniors.

Paige Lambright- Belvidere North and RVC

Caitlin Corso – Belvidere North

Allison Lowtharp - Winnebago

Brandon Harmsen - Guilford

Kaycia Zimmerman - Winnebago

Alexis Belvidere – North Boone

Joshua Lamkin - Boylan

Jacob Link – Hononegah

Jenna Shattuck – North Boone

Isabella Eitmontas - Hononegah

Doris Russo – Guilford – recipient of Nursing Scholarship/Chuck Lantz Memorial