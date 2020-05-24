Alpine Academy graduates honored

Graduation celebrations look a bit different these days. The Alpine Academy of Rockford held its version of a graduation event Saturday.

The academy recognized its fifth grade class as they move onto junior high school. Teachers and staff met in the school parking lot and drove to student houses.

"It will be a good surprise for our kids, and honestly with our teachers in the cars it's going to be great for our teachers," says the Academy's Scott Dabson. "They've been missing these kids more than I think the kids will probably ever believe. I mean teachers here really care about those kids, and really put a lot of effort into the day to day stuff that happens in the school."

The teachers and staff placed signs in student yards and handed out certificates of completion. Teachers agree it's a way to let the kids know they still care for them, and show they want to honor their hard work.