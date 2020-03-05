All-day quilting bee stitch together for a good cause

The Sinnissippi quilters are holding a quilting bee on Thursday. Blankets, clothing and other items are all being made with the hope of donating all of the products to neonatal intensive care units across the Rockford region.

Annegret Biedowicz of the Sinnissippi Quilters says, "The group was started to contribute to the community either by teaching how to quilt or supplying finished quilts to the community. So this has always been a learning and teaching environment for us quilters."

The quilting bee began at 9 a.m. and continues through 8 p.m.. The quilting guild meets on the first Thursday of every month to sew and do projects to give back to the community.