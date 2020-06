Restaurants and bars can now deliver cocktails thanks to a new law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday.

Illinois House Bill 2682​ says that cocktails can be delivered in a sealed, labeled container with a tamper-proof cap or seal by an employee of the liquor license holder who is over the age of 21.

Services like GrubHub, Uber Eats, Postmates and DoorDash will not be able to deliver cocktails because each company is considered a 3rd party.