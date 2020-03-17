Al Grace Appliance to close after 58 years

Al Grace Appliance announces that the store will be closing after 58 years of serving the Rockford area. Alfonso, "Al Grace" Graceffa founded the store and its now owned by his son, Lou Grace.

Lou says, “This is a very emotional decision for me. But, after fifty years of working at the store, I am ready to retire. The next generation has other plans for their lives, and I don’t want to sell the business to someone else outside the family. Our entire family is grateful for the opportunity to have served the Rockford area community for the past fifty eight years.”

Al Grace Appliance was founded by Alfonso Graceffa “Al Grace” in 1962 at 312 9th Street in Rockford. In 1999, Al Grace appliance relocated and expanded to the current location at 811 W. Riverside Boulevard in Rockford. Al Grace, known for his band and his quirky ads, passed away in 2017 at the age of 98.

A retirement sale will be held beginning in April and all in-store appliances and mattresses will be liquidated.