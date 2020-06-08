Action 4 Change hosts its first protest

Hours removed from a 12-hour sit-in demonstration, many of the same protesters gathered in Davis Park, to back a message from different organizers, Action 4 Change. The thing they want most is body cameras on all police officers at all times.

"Police in my opinion need to be accountable we need to be able to have actual video proof of what they are doing how they are interacting for good and for bad," Protest Co-Organizer Logan Lundberg said.

The demonstration included speeches from people in the crowd, some read poems.

"But they never cared they just stared down our license plate to single us out they singled us out they singled us out they singled us out," Poet and Human Rights Activist Christopher Sims said.

The protest marched down Walnut St. to Rockford City Hall where an art demonstration took place. Not with paint and plaster, but with people laying on the ground and kneeling.

"This is a silent museum of bodies that is telling a new story, a story where no one will stand silently by and let others be hurt,” Founder of Said With Silence Aubrey Barnett.

As the group moved to the front of the building, they were met by Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara where he answered questions.

"I think when you start actually listening and that starts with me, you learn a lot and you find out that those barriers you may have thought were there probably aren't you have a lot more in common," McNamara said.

