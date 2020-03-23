Abandoned house fire erupts on Rockford's west side

West Suburban Fire Crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning on Rockford's west side.

Around 5 a.m. crews arrived in the 1300 block of Springfield Avenue near Auburn Street for reports of a vacant structure fire. It was determined that the home was abandoned and condemned. Crews turned off a nearby powerline as a precaution.

Firefighters did not go into the structure but worked defensively to contain the blaze from further spreading. Officials said the fire is suspicious in nature and the Fire Marshall will investigate the cause.

