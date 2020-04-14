AT&T providing 3 months free internet to physicians and nurses nationwide

Some good news is coming from AT&T aimed at frontline nurses and physicians battling COVID-19. Worldwide, nurses and physicians will receive 3 months of free wireless service on FirstNet, the network built exclusively for first respnders.

FirstNet was built exclusively for first responders based on 9/11 Commission recommendations to enhance communications for the public safety community. his includes health care first responders, law enforcement and firefighters, along with 911 communicators and emergency managers.

This free service extends to nurses and physicians nationwide now and applies to both new and existing AT&T subscribers, giving these frontline workers access to FirstNet features that aren't available through standard wireless service from any carrier.

In addition to three months of free service, nurses and physicians signing-on to FirstNet can get a $200 activation credit when activating a new FirstNet Ready smartphone on a new FirstNet Mobile-Responder plan.

You can get more details and read the full press release from AT&T, here​.

