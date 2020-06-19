AMC Theatres to reopen July 15, with restrictions, no mask required

AMC Theatres announced a reopening date of July 15, and also announced their "Safe and Clean" procedures.

The theaters will allow 30% capacity or less, and will undergo "enhanced cleaning procedures," between showings. Managers and staff will be subject to a wellness screening and a temperature check before the start of their shift.

While AMC will not require masks, all theaters are subject to local ordinances. AMC requests guests maintain a safe social distance at all possible times.

Cash will not be accepted at the concession stand, but can be used to purchase tickets at the box office, or to purchase gift cards.