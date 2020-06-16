AG Raoul tests positive for COVID-19

Illinois Attorney Generaal Kwame Raoul tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office on Tuesday afternoon.

You can read the entirety of his statement below.

“After experiencing minor symptoms over the weekend, I consulted with my health care provider using telehealth services. Upon the advice of my doctor, I was tested yesterday and informed today that I have tested positive for COVID-19," Raoul said.

"I have been self-isolating since the onset of my symptoms, and I will continue to do so in accordance with guidance from my doctor and public health authorities. Additionally, we are in the process of notifying individuals I may have come into contact with so that they can self-isolate and seek telehealth guidance," Raoul said.

"My symptoms continue to be mild, and I am in regular contact with my staff in order to continue to manage the operations of my office. As I join the countless Illinois residents working from home, the programs and services provided by the Attorney General’s office will continue uninterrupted," Raoul said.

"Although the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois is decreasing, I urge people to follow guidance from public health officials by staying at least six feet away from others, wearing a face mask when around others, and washing your hands often," Raoul said.

"I am fortunate to be otherwise healthy and am following recommendations to protect those around me. I encourage all Illinois residents to take precautions to protect themselves and vulnerable residents from contracting COVID-19,” Raoul said.