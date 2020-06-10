AG Raoul targets drugmakers in multistate lawsuit

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit Wednesday against more than two dozen generic drug manufacturers.

The suit accuses the companies and 10 senior executives of conspiring to unlawfully increase prices on some 80 topical prescriptions, including those used to treat various skin conditions, pains and allergies.

The products involved account for billions of dollars in sales and include generic drugs common to many medicine cabinets, such as creams, gels, lotions, ointments, shampoos and solutions.

“This is yet another layer of the pervasive conspiracy by generic drug companies to increase drug prices and their profits at the expense of Americans who rely on these vital medications,” Raoul said. “This conduct is illegal and immoral, and I am proud to join my fellow attorneys general in taking action to hold these manufacturers and individuals accountable.”

The bipartisan lawsuit brought by 51 attorneys general targets generic drugmakers Taro, Perrigo, and Fougera (now Sandoz), along with Mylan Pharmaceuticals, 22 other corporate entities and 10 individual defendants.

Attorney General Raoul says the companies are accused of entering into unlawful agreements to minimize competition and raise prices on dozens of topical products.

The lawsuit seeks damages, civil penalties and court action to restore competition to the generic drug market.