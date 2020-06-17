AG Raoul sues plasma collection company

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit against a plasma collection company on Wednesday.

Raoul's lawsuit goes against CSL Plasma, which has 14 locations in Illinois, including one location in Rockford at 3800 E. State St., according to an article from John Ferak with Patch Media.

The federal lawsuit alleges that CSL Plasma's policies discriminate against people who have disabilities while also violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Illinois Human Rights Act.

In November of 2018, a resident attempted to provide plasma at a CSL facility in Rockford, per a complaint sent to the Attorney General's Office. According to Raoul's complaint, after the facility's staff learned of the woman's service animal, she was told she did not meet donation criteria and directed her to return at a later date, according to Patch Media.

When she returned the following day, she was told she could not provide plasma because she used a service animal, Raoul said. During the investigation, the Attorney General's office found a copy of an internal CSL policy encouraging staff to discriminate against people with service animals.

In Wednesday's lawsuit, Raoul alleges that CSL's discriminatory policies prevent people who are deaf or who use service animals from providing plasma and violate the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Illinois Human Rights Act. Raoul's lawsuit asks the court to prohibit CSL from circulating or displaying discriminatory policies, according to Patch Media.

Additionally, Raoul is seeking to require CSL to provide reasonable accommodations and modifications to donors with disabilities upon request, to require employees to undergo training on the ADA and disability awareness, as well as additional appropriate relief, according to Patch Media.

"CSL's policies discriminate against people who have disabilities that attempt to provide plasma, which is all the more reprehensible during a time when our nation faces a public health emergency," Raoul said in a statement. "I will hold accountable any entity that discriminates against people who request equal access and reasonable accommodations to which they are entitled by law."

Raoul filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court against CSL Plasma, Inc., and its parent company, CSL Behring LLC, in response to complaints from Illinois residents who were prevented from providing plasma as a result of their disabilities, according to Patch Media.