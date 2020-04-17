AAA providing refunds to auto insurance customers

AAA – The Auto Club Group is providing $60 million in premium refunds to its auto insurance customers. Every policyholder with auto insurance in effect as of April 30, 2020 will receive a 20% policy refund applied to two months of premium, for April and May. This reflects current and anticipated reductions in miles driven. Refunds will be processed as soon as approval is received from individual state departments of insurance.

“For over 115 years, AAA has provided peace of mind to our members and customers, wherever and whenever they need it on life’s journey,” said Joseph J. Richardson, Jr., President and CEO of AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We recognize that in these unprecedented times, many are facing financial hardships and uncertainty, and we are committed now more than ever to helping our members, customers and our communities recover.”

Insurance customers do not need to take any action to receive their refund and they can expect to receive their refund by May 31, 2020, pending approval from state insurance departments.

The premium refunds apply to ACG customers in 12 states including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, South Carolina, most of Illinois, Minnesota and northern Indiana.

During the COVID-19 crisis, AAA – The Auto Club Group is focused on providing relief for our AAA members, customers and communities we serve. In addition to a premium refund, we are providing a variety of resources and services to help our AAA members and customers.

