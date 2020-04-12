A winter-like work week is ahead beginning Monday in the Stateline

If you need another excuse to stay inside, the temperatures this week is a perfect reason to keep social distancing and stay inside. The reason being is that temperatures beginning Monday and going through Thursday are expected to be at time 19-20° below normal.

A powerful cold front moved through northern Illinois late Sunday and caused our temperatures, peaking above 60° to crash quickly back into the lower 40s and upper 30s. In addition, powerful winds follow the cold front for the forecast on Monday.

The entire region is under a Wind Advisory that will expire Monday evening. Winds will be howling out of the west-northwest directly from Canada on Monday gusting as high as 45-50 mph at times. These winds will not only have the ability to knock over trash bins into your neighbors yard, it's also entirely possible some isolated power outages could occur along with some thin tree branches being knocked down.

The winds will also make it feel quite chilly out there, as a wind chill 9-10° below the actual temperature will be present on Monday. Forecast high temperatures Monday will be in the lower 40s but it will feel like the lower 30s outside. So if you need to go outside for any reason, be sure to keep that jacket handy as it will be chilly and windy.

One good thing is the winds will gradually die down once we get into Tuesday, but the colder temperatures will stick around. Forecast high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are in the lower 40s. Both of these days will be mainly dry but an isolated rain or snow shower can't be ruled out later Tuesday and periodically through the day Wednesday too.

Beginning on Thursday when our temperatures will slowly rebound into the upper 40s, we get back into the 50s by Friday and Saturday before getting closer to normal by next Sunday. By that time, temperatures will be near 60°, which is only a tad below normal.