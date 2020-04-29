A virtual conversation to allow questions or concerns of Rockford residents

With the stay at home order in place, Mayor Tom McNamara has been unable to host his monthly night out events.

Today, McNamara held a virtual conversation to allow residents to ask any questions they might have.

One of the questions brought up in the virtual event, was what steps are being taken to prepare the City of Rockford for a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases.

"A thoughtful reopening that allows for the health and safety of the employer, their employees, and all of the citizens. I think if we do that thoughtfully as opposed to just opening everything up, as that second wave comes, we will be in a better position from that standpoint." McNamara said.

