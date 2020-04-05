A virtual Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday is celebrated differently in 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic and stay at home orders, churches broadcasted services online.

Holy week, Easter and Passover are all altered this year due to the pandemic. Worshipers could go on Facebook and various church websites for the services. For many it was a calming factor in an anxious world.

They could go celebrate together in faith, but still remain physically distant. One leader at the Christ United Methodist Church started the service with thanks.

"This morning I have a few announcements to make, and the first is thank you for worshipping with us. During this time of sheltering in place it's comforting to know that we can continue worshipping together even though we are far apart. But together we are together in spirit."