A very busy Easter for much of the United States, a temperature crash follows

For many parts of the United States, it will be a very busy Easter Sunday weather-wise this year. In our region, we'll get some rain followed by a temperature crash.

In the Stateline, we'll begin Easter Sunday on a quiet note with cloudy skies. Besides a few hit-or-miss sprinkles, we'll remain dry for the first half of the day until a cold front arrives in the evening. Our high temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to near 60, seasonable for this time of the year before they come tumbling down quickly.

When the front arrives, showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will arrive in the Stateline. Our current thoughts put this around 8-10 p.m. Sunday when rain will be at its peak and temperatures will soon begin to crash. Luckily for our region besides a few rumbles of thunder and bolts of lightning, we'll be missing the brunt of this system

In the deep south, a potential historic severe weather outbreak looks to take place. The Storm Prediction Center has had some areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama under a big risk for severe weather. Besides thunderstorms, these will be capable of producing supercells that not only will bring gusty winds and hail but a likely scenario for long-tracked tornadoes.

That region will be one to watch on Sunday along with the upper Midwest. They will be talking about the complete opposite, heavy snow! Parts of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and the Dakotas are currently under Winter Storm Warnings, Watches and Winter Weather Advisories ahead of the snowfall Sunday and into Monday. Some areas are forecast to receive 12-15" of snow. Luckily, this will stay well north of the Stateline.

While our concern will be mainly rain, once the front moves through the bigger story will be the temperature drop that follows. We will see a few snowflakes very late Sunday and early Monday. Any accumulation will be in southern Wisconsin and only be on grassy surfaces. Plus, not much is looking to accumulate in those areas. Most of us will have little, if any accumulation.

Temperatures beginning on Monday will be in the lower 40s for high temperatures. With a howling wind out of the northwest on that day, it will feel like temperatures are in the lower 30s and at night in the upper 20s. These numbers will continue through much of this upcoming week as our forecast highs look to be as low as 20° below normal.

So don't put away those jackets yet and be potentially ready to bring plants inside because frost could become an issue on some nights depending on how cold it gets.