A surprise parade for the retired Caring Canines Coordinator

A car parade all for a woman who's been part of one or more dog parades.

Some employees from SwedishAmerican find a special way to celebrate retired Caring Canines Coordinator, Claudia Aschbrenner.

In order to help celebrate, the employees planned a surprise parade where her friends from both the hospital and Meyers Kennels, all of the Caring Canine Team, and many others drove by to help say congrats.

Aschbrenner says she was so touched that the team did this for her.

"It was a wonderful cap to a great position and job at the hospital. I thoroughly enjoyed working at SwedishAmerican and with a great volunteer team called the Caring Canines." Aschbrenner says.

