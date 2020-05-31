A rally brings hundreds to Freeport to honor George Floyd and confront police

Hundreds of people in Freeport rally on Sunday in support of George Floyd and to share a message with the police.

The protest began as people gathered in front of the Stephenson County Courthouse holding signs, chanting and many cars honked in support as they passed by.

“I can’t breathe” is what protestors chanted as they rallied. Lenard, one of the organizers, says the protest is the Freeport community’s way of remembering Floyd and others violently arrested and killed. Lenard says he doesn't want to cause any violence to his city he just wants police to listen and understand.

"The civil protest can create conversation and it can bring a community closer together on those civil protests. Anytime there is a conversation it encourages change and that's exactly what we all need right now," said Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers.

The protest grew as the sunset with participants marching down to the Freeport Police Station. Officers stood in a line with the police cruiser lights on and the street blocked off.

23 News didn't see any large incidents of violence while on the scene of the protest.