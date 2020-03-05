A possible new tax referendum to put towards road repairs

Neighboring villages in Winnebago County both say they want a little more of the tax payer's money. But they plan on putting that money to good use.

Rockton and Roscoe leaders are holding town hall meetings to explain referendums each village will have on the March 17th primary election ballot.

Both villages are asking voters for a one percent sales tax increase to expire in 2025.

The 1.1 million dollars in funds generated from the tax would go towards road repairs.

Leaders say many other cities in the county have enacted similar sales taxes to make infrastructure improvements.

Scott Sanders, Roscoe’s Village Administrator tells us what the referendum would do, "It's going to allow us to build to a higher standard. Our rural standard used to be a narrow road with thinner asphalt. And most importantly it had gravel shoulders. And what we are proposing is an update to that standard. With thicker asphalt and most importantly concrete edge treatment."

