A new focus when it comes to unemployment rights in the workplace

Fighting for better safety measures is exactly what workers from Amazon, Whole Foods, Walmart, Target and FedEx plan to do tomorrow during a nationwide walk out.

This act mimics the original May Day strike in 1886.

This time workers are not fighting for an eight hour day, rather more respect at work during this crisis.

NIU College of Law Professor, Michael Oswalt, says this move could spark a new focus when it comes to employment rights in the workplace.

"There's a reason why you might want congress to be involved in said uniform national standards across the country so we're not veering from crisis to crisis. And that states don't have to immediately step in, in different ways the next time there’s a pandemic or the next time there's some kind of a financial crisis." Oswalt said.