A new bill is introduced to help ease the burden of sexual assault victims

Meeting your offender every two years to renew an order of protection can be very traumatic on survivors of sexual assault.

But a new bill introduced can help ease the burden of frequent face to face meetings.

Under current law, in order to renew a no civil contact order, survivors must meet in court with their attacker every two years.

This forces them to relive the trauma caused by the assault.

But a plan introduced by local state Senator Steve Stadelman, would make a no civil contact order permanent if that person is criminally convicted of sexual assault.

Senator Steve Stadelman talks about preventing crime with this bill, "A large percentage of crimes reported by local police are related to domestic violence. So whatever we can do to prevent it, and help survivors, I think that will go a long ways to helping with our crime situation across the state."

