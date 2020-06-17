A motion passes at tonight's Winnebago County Public Safety Committee Meeting

At tonight's Winnebago County Public Safety Committee Meeting, a motion by member Dorothy Redd passed calling on a community meeting with leaders from the sheriff's department.

Chief Deputy Rick Ciganek says they would love to meet with the community but would prefer to do so person to person once the state moves to phase four instead of meeting virtually on zoom.

Board members also offered their opinions on applying national issues locally.

“The terms thrown around by people. Defund the police, reform the police reorganize the police and that's really what this is about.” 19th District Board Member Daniel Fellars says. “It's about looking at budgets and making sure money is being pushed to the right areas. Instead of having 125 deputies it's having 80 deputies and 30 community safety members who are experienced and trained in mental health intervention.”

"I see where the citizens say ‘why don't they just shoot him in the leg?’ Well the public doesn't know that we are not allowed to shoot in the leg or shoot in the arm.” 1st District Board Member Aaron Booker says. “That is not allowed and is illegal. And an officer can be fired. Well if he were to testify ‘I was just trying to shoot him in the leg.’ You could get in a lot of trouble for that.”

