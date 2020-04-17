A local non-profit re-opens its monthly pet food pantry pop-up shop at Saint Elizabeth's with new social distancing rules in place to help families feed their pets for free.

"Because they all deserve to live" serves about 100 families each month as a supplemental service.

With families typically having three to four pets, their main goal is to keep the animals fed and out of shelters.

The non-profit has kibble for dogs and dry and wet food for cats.

Owner Becky Grammier says they tried to do "by appointment" last month, but the turnout was low.

Since they are seen as an essential business, they are taking a new approach this month.

"A lot of our clients don't have access to the internet which is how they would have to contact us, through email. So, we only got a handful of our clients that month. We know there's a lot of hungry pets out there so we decided to go with the people food pantry guidelines and follow them and just stay as safe as everybody can." Grammier said.

The pet food pantry is open every third Friday of the month from 12 to two. You can find out more about the non-profit on its Facebook page. Just search because they all deserve to live.

