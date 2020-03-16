A local mom helps homeschool children using Facebook live

"We are just all in this together,” said Megan Jessen, an early education teacher.

School closings have some parents searching for activities to do with their children. She is offering Facebook live lessons to help parents and students affected by Covid-19.

"It is really beneficial for kids to have some routines and structure set up on a daily basis, which is why I thought of doing this for my kids in the first place,” said Jessen.

She says she wants to assist parents with their daily lesson plans by hosting a "morning meeting", to help get the day started for 3 to 7-year-olds. Her classes include teaching the days of the week, the calendar, and weather. The Facebook page is called Miss Megan's Camp Kindergarten.

"It just started off with me wanting to do this for me and my friends, and it has kind of snowballed out of control, in a great way though,” said Jessen.

Megan plans to host these online classes for about an hour, starting at 9 a.m. CDT, Monday- Friday for the next two three weeks.

"I’m excited about it, and I am really happy I can help people though this really weird time right now,” said Jessen.