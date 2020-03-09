A local organization wants to protect seniors from the Coronavirus

The elderly population is very vulnerable to the Coronavirus and other illnesses.

Lifescape Senior Citizen Center wants to be vigilant and educate both the seniors and their caregivers with tips on how to stay healthy.

With the coronavirus being an issue right now, washing your hands for more than 20 seconds to destroy germs, is one of the most important things.

Even greeting someone by shaking hands can spread this virus.

Gwendolyn Payne, the Director of Lifescapes says, "Elderly are already susceptible to all kinds of other illnesses, and their immune systems are compromised. They have a number of other comorbidities that exist. Other illnesses, respiratory illnesses, cardiac issues. That makes them even more vulnerable."

