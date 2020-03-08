A fire breaks out in a home in Roscoe

Dutch Elm Court fire
ROSCOE, Ill (WIFR) -- A fire broke out at a home in the 8000 block of Dutch Elm Ct in Roscoe Sunday.

Early reports indicate the fire spread to a neighboring home and was fully involved. It happened around 6:20 p.m. Harlem-Roscoe Fire is responding.

23 News has crews at the scene.

 