A chilly Mother's Day in store, but temperatures improvements come next week

Mother's Day 2020 will continue the chilly temperatures the region is under this weekend. However, improvements in the temperature department arrive late next week.

Over the past week, the 23 Storm Team has been tracking the 2020 Mother's Day forecast. The holiday this year is going to be one to remember, weather-wise. The forecast high of 50° for Mother's Day is not only 20° below normal, it will also mean that Mother's Day will be colder than the previous Christmas.

The high temperature on Christmas Day 2019 was 59º which is 28° above normal. This will be the second time in history where this scenario will occur, Mother's Day being colder than Christmas. The last time this happened was in 1983.

Mother's Day will also come with some scattered showers throughout the day. No heavy rain will come from this but a few downpours can't be ruled out in the afternoon. It will also be a breezy day with wind gusts at times getting between 35 and 45 MPH. The rain will be done by Sunday evening ahead of a few pleasant sunny days.

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with temperatures in the lower 50s on Monday and upper 50s Tuesday. Both of these days will be below normal but will serve as the gap between changes in the weather pattern.

Beginning Wednesday, our temperatures will not only begin to go up but our weather pattern will turn more active. Showers are likely late Wednesday afternoon and evening along with a few thunderstorms very late Wednesday. High temperatures on that day will be in the lower 60s.

The temperatures will continue to go up Thursday, with a forecast high of 75°. Strong southwesterly winds will help bring our temperatures above normal. However, Thursday does also call for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Rain chances will go down on Friday, as many dry hours are promised with continued mild temperatures in the mid 70s. A few scattered showers can't be ruled out. By the time next Saturday comes around, there are more rain chances in play, currently with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms and a forecast high of 71°.