A child is fighting for its life after police found the 15 month old not breathing

A 15 month old child is fighting for its life after police found it not breathing while in the care of its mother's boyfriend, according to Janesville Police.

30 year old Steven Horan is charged with physical abuse to a child causing great bodily harm.

Janesville police say they were called to the 500 block of Eisenhower early Saturday morning for reports of a child not breathing.

Officers say the mother had left the 15 month old with her boyfriend at the home. When she came back the child had been seriously hurt.

Police say the injuries were not accidental. The child was taken to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford for continued treatment.

