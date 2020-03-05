Rockford Area Arts Council's open house

It's a changing of the guard at the Rockford Area Arts Council.

Today the group had an open house to celebrate the new staff, including executive director Mary Mcnamara-Bernsten, as well as a recently hired director of education and community outreach and office manager.

The building has also had a facelift, thanks to the help of a new partnership with Rockford Art Museum.

“They came in and looked at the space and were able to think of what would be an appropriate group of paintings and pieces of artwork to come in here and inhabit this space for a while. So with that partnership, it totally transformed this space." Mary Mcnamara-Bernsten the RAAC’s Executive Director said.

