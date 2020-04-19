A brief warm-up and a few rain chances are in store this week

While many days this last week felt more like winter in the Stateline, we'll be getting to well above-normal levels quickly here as we get into the middle of the week. But first we have a cold front we're eyeing to move through the region Monday evening.

Monday will start off sunny and seasonable with forecast high temperatures in the lower 60s. But as the afternoon rolls around, so do the clouds and the rain chances. By dinnertime, rain chances will begin to go up as a few isolated pockets of rain will begin with an approaching cold front. It'll also be a breezy day, with southwest winds gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Anytime after 7-7:30 p.m. Monday is when we are thinking the cold front will move through northern Illinois bringing more widespread showers with it. Luckily this is going to be a quick-moving cold front leaving a narrow window for rain. Between 7 p.m. and 9-10 p.m., you can expect some showers periodically throughout the Stateline. This rain activity will be done before midnight once the front moves through and winds shift.

Following the wind shift, our winds will come straight from Canada out of the northwest for the entirety of Tuesday. This will be the one day where temperatures will be well-below normal, as forecast highs are in the upper 40s to near 50. The one good thing about that day is the wall-to-wall sunshine that will be around.

The cool spell will only be brief as our temperatures will skyrocket getting into Wednesday. Strong southwest winds will send our temperatures will into the upper 60s with a few spots hitting 70° for high temperatures on Wednesday, a good 7-8° above normal. Most of Wednesday will be dry but rain chances go up late with another front.

The best chances for the region to see somewhat long-lived and widespread rain will be Wednesday evening and periodically through the day Thursday, which calls for high temperatures in the lower 60s. Friday will be more of the same but with more dry hours compared to Thursday as it stands currently.

A few isolated showers can't be ruled out Saturday either. But it will be cooler once again as high temperatures will be in the upper 50s going through next Sunday.