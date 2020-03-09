A big donation to a league in need

The league is through the New Horizon Park District and operates out of Don Carter Lanes in Rockford. Monday afternoon the league received $6,000 in bowling balls, bags, shoes and custom fittings. All of this came from an anonymous donor.

Officials say this is a great example of thinking outside the box to think of people outside of yourself. Brad Summer, General Manager at Don Carter Lanes says, "You got to do this for others and anytime you see this happening it just motivates other people to reach out and try to help, you know? To not just think about yourself, but think about others and do the right thing."

More than 27 young athletes came for their regular schedule bowling ans were surprised with the announcement. All of them got fitted for new bowling balls.