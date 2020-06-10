A Rockford entrepreneur puts a spin on your typical Airbnb to re-invest in the community.

"Somewhere people can come have a unique experience and enjoy the culture that Rockford brings," said Joshua Beitel, RKFD Properties owner.

After reviewing 35 homes Beitel found the perfect property to start his business.

"The goal with RKFD properties is to buy, rent and sell homes. With this property here I am looking to rehab it and turn it into a local Airbnb," Beitel said.

Beitel's Airbnb will include a private chef car service through his business

Rockford Rides and other amenities.

"We can pick them up in our brand new limos, bring them to Airbnb, have them enjoy a unique stay and see what our city has to offer," Beitel said.

"This house in particular something about it drew Joshua to it and we decided to put an offer in,'' John Broda, eXp Realty said.

Broda worked with Beitel to find this home and says the unique design allows Beitel to get multiple uses out of it.

"There are two units so he can rent out one unit and live in the other," Broda said.

"When you have folks like Josh who can blend the two and see it as an opportunity that should be celebrated," said Conor Brown, Rockford Area Realtors CEO.

But what was most unique about this purchase is that Beitel never got a look inside before placing an offer.

"Everyone is trying to be safe. Its been a lot of negotiating back and forth but at the end of the day we are here, we are looking at it, we are inspecting it and everything is working out," Broda said.

Beitel plans to have his first Airbnb ready for guests by the end of the year.