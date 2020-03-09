Illinois Sheriff's allege Illinois Trust Act invalid and unenforceable in lawsuit

Filed on behalf of McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim, Ogle County Sheriff Brian E. VanVickle, Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey the group filed a joint lawsuit for an eventual permanent injunction against the Illinois Trust Act.

The act, enacted in 2017 restricts the ability of law enforcement officers to coordinate with federal officials regarding the custody of illegal aliens. The group says the Trust Act has exposed them and their departments to litigation over the years as three of the four groups have been sued for alleged violations of the Act.

The suit notes that the federal government alone has broad and undoubted authority “to regulate matters pertaining to immigration and the status of aliens” and that this authority has been exercised continuously since the nation’s founding and reaffirmed as recently as 2012 in the U.S. Supreme Court decision Arizona v. United States, 567 U.S. 387, 394.

The suit continues, “The Trust Act has both the purpose and effect of obstructing federal immigration enforcement in Illinois.” Most of the conflict between the Trust Act and the federal law revolves around "detainers" which requires local law enforcement officers to maintain custody of an undocumented alien for up to 48 hours. This is to allow time for officials to discover the immigration status of the undocumented alien.

However, the Trust Act bars any law enforcement agency or official from detaining “any individual solely on the basis of any immigration detainer….”

According to the suit, the net result is the “Trust Act is in direct conflict with federal laws requiring cooperation and communication between federal and state law enforcement officials.” The lawsuit asserts that the sheriffs face “irreparable harm in the face of ongoing litigation and threats of enforcement of the Trust Act” and that “enforcement of an unconstitutional law creates per se irreparable harm.”

You can see a video of the sheriff's explaining the lawsuit, here​.