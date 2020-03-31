A 53-year-old is the first confirmed COVID-19 death in Rock County

The Rock County Public Health Department today confirmed the first death of a Rock County resident due to COVID-19.

The individual was 53 years old, had no known contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case, had no known international travel, but had traveled to Milwaukee in the 10 days prior to having symptoms of COVID-19. Out of respect for the privacy of the individual and their family, there is no more additional information.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that one of Rock County’s citizens has passed away from COVID-19. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones. We are facing extraordinary circumstances and continue to urge everyone that this virus is real, it is deadly, and we must continue to maintain social distancing and adhere to the Safer At Home Order. Together, we will overcome these challenges and difficult days.” said Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval.

As of today at 1:00pm, there are 1,351 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin. Statewide, 16 individuals have died due to complications related to COVID-19. There are a total of 16 confirmed positive cases in Rock County and one death, which is not yet reflected in the statewide total.