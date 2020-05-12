9th Symphony Northwoods residents dies from COVID-19, 35 new cases in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- Boone County is announcing 35 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
Boone County is now at 1246 total positive COVID-19 cases. 1 new death was announced involving a resident of Symphony Northwoods. This brings the death toll to 9 residents at Symphony Northwoods and 13 in Boone County as a whole.
20 of the positive cases involve staff at Symphony Northwoods and 52 involve residents at Symphony Northwoods.
Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:
-- 8 cases: 0-9 age group
-- 13 cases: 10-19 age group
-- 40 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group
-- 29 cases: 30-39 age group
-- 37 cases: 40-49 age group
-- 46 cases: 50-59 age group
-- 20 cases and 3 deaths: 60-69 age group
-- 23 cases and 4 deaths: 70-79 age group
-- 22 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group
-- 7 cases and 1 death: 90-99 age group
-- 1 case: 100+ age group
The breakdown of positive cases by zip code is as follows:
--61008: 214 cases
--61065: 20 cases
--61012: 5 cases
Boone County also reports 36 cases have recovered from COVID-19.
Testing Sites in Boone County:
Crusader Community Health
1050 Logan Ave Belvidere, Ill.
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
COVID Hotline:815-490-1600
Physicians Immediate Care
1663 Belvidere Rd Belvidere, Ill.
Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited