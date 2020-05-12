9th Symphony Northwoods residents dies from COVID-19, 35 new cases in Boone County

Boone County is announcing 35 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Boone County is now at 1246 total positive COVID-19 cases. 1 new death was announced involving a resident of Symphony Northwoods. This brings the death toll to 9 residents at Symphony Northwoods and 13 in Boone County as a whole.

20 of the positive cases involve staff at Symphony Northwoods and 52 involve residents at Symphony Northwoods.

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 8 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 13 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 40 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 29 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 37 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 46 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 20 cases and 3 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 23 cases and 4 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 22 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 7 cases and 1 death: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

The breakdown of positive cases by zip code is as follows:

--61008: 214 cases

--61065: 20 cases

--61012: 5 cases

Boone County also reports 36 cases have recovered from COVID-19.

Testing Sites in Boone County:

Crusader Community Health

1050 Logan Ave Belvidere, Ill.

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Physicians Immediate Care

1663 Belvidere Rd Belvidere, Ill.

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited