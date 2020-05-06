91 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, age groups of deaths now made public

There are now 734 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County with 91 new cases announced Wednesday. No new deaths were announced, total still at 22.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- East Bank Center

-- Forest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Goldie B Floberg Center

-- Milestone

-- Peterson Meadows

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Robert Webb Terrace

-- Rockford Rescue Mission

-- Van Matre

-- Winnebago County Jail

14 deaths (63.64%) came from in-congregate settings from a location of concern. 8 deaths (36.36%) came from non-congregate settings from a location of concern

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 27 cases and 0 deaths: 0-9 age group

-- 47 cases and 0 deaths: 10-19 age group

-- 150 cases and 0 deaths: 20-29 age group

-- 140 cases and 0 deaths: 30-39 age group

-- 112 cases and 0 deaths: 40-49 age group

-- 123 cases and 2 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 71 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 34 cases and 3 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 30 cases and 13 deaths: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 21%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 20%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 17%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 3%: Asian, Not Hispanic

-- 39%: Unknown

There have been 734 total tests that have come back positive, 3,756 tests that have come back negative and 3,770 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 8,260 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.

The health department also reports that 163 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, up 38 from yesterday.

-----

Testing Sites in Winnebago County:

Crusader Community Health

1200 West State Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health

1215 N Alpine Rd Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health

1100 Broadway Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Crusader Community Health Regional Testing Site

1002 N. Pierpont Ave. (Auburn High School) Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: All community individuals that are symptomatic and asymptomatic high risk individuals as defined by IDPH, no appointment needed.

Crusader Community Health Rockford Drive-Thru

520 North Pierpoint Avenue (Kennedy Middle School) Rockford, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday-Friday

Requirements: No appointment required. Ideal candidates for testing include, but are not limited to: - Anyone experiencing upper respiratory symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue) and suspect it could be COVID-19 - High-risk populations living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD and/or related conditions such as asthma - People living or working in congregate situations such as nursing homes or retirement housing - Healthcare workers and those working in first responder roles.

COVID Hotline: 815-319-6705

IDPH Rockford Drive-Thru

1601 Parkview Avenue Rockford, Ill

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Days of Operation: Daily

Requirements: No appointment required. Capacity is limited. Hours of operation subject to change on a daily basis, based on available equipment and throughout.

Physicians Immediate Care - Rockford - E. State Street

6595 East State Street Rockford, Ill

Hours: 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited.

Physicians Immediate Care - Rockford - South Alpine

3475 S. Alpine Road Rockford, Ill

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.; 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday; Saturday - Sunday

Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited.

Crusader Community Health

6115 N 2nd St. Loves Park, Ill

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600

Physicians Immediate Care - Loves Park

1000 E. Riverside Blvd. Loves Park, Ill

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited.

Physicians Immediate Care - Machesney Park

11475 N. Second St. Machesney Park, Ill

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited.