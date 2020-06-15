7 additional deaths, 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

There were seven additional deaths and nine new cases of COVID-19 reported in Winnebago County Monday.

That brings the total case count to 2,774 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County and 85 total deaths. This is up from 78 total deaths in the county on Sudnay.

About 26,887 tests came back negative. The positivity rate is now at 8.9 percent.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Alpine Fireside Health Center

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Bickford Senior Living

-- Crimson Pointe

-- East Bank Center

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

-- Forrest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Highview in the Woodlands

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- Luther Center

-- PA Peterson

-- Presence Cor Mariae

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rock River Health Care

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Van Matre

-- Wesley Willows

-- Winnebago County Jail

-- Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center

55 deaths (64.71 percent) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 30 deaths (35.29 percent) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 111 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 241 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 573 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 442 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 405 cases and 2 deaths: 40-49 age group

-- 381 cases and 8 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 286 cases and 12 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 165 cases and 23 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 170 cases and 40 deaths: 80 and older age group