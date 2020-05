There are now 212 positive cases of COVID-19 in Boone County as of Monday. The 9 new cases announced all come from Symphony Northwoods, the long-term care facility where cases continue to go up.

There are now 69 total cases at the facility, 40 involving residents and 20 involving staff members. 8 Symphony Northwoods residents have died from the virus, with the county total standing at 12 deaths.

Boone County also reports 36 recoveries from COVID-19.