9 COVID-19 deaths at Symphony Northwoods Nursing Home, 52 residents and 20 staff also infected

The Boone County Health Department confirms one additional death and three more cases at the Symphony Northwoods Nursing Home on Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases continue to climb at the Symphony Northwoods Nursing Home in Belvidere.

Nine residents at the nursing home have died from COVID-19 while 20 staff members and 52 residents are infected with the virus.

Symphony Northwoods COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chair, Dr. Alexander Stemer says the nursing home population is extremely vulnerable to the virus.

"In my forty years experience of being an infectious disease specialist we have never experienced another virus with all the characteristics of this virus," said Dr. Stemer.

Despite the death toll on the rise, Boone County Public Health Administrator Amanda Mehl says the department is working to slow the spread.

"I do think we're protecting people even though we have lost lives and every life lost is a tragedy," said Mehl.

Dr. Stemer explains a possible cause for the rapid spread.

"A healthcare worker contracting the infection in the community setting then upon entering the facility that person feels well and then they goes into the room of 7,8,10,15 patients all of whom need hands on attention," said Stemer.

Dr. Stemer says this exposure can then lead to an outbreak.

"And that is how the cycle begins because the patient gets infected and then the patient is very contagious and then the next health care worker who comes in may contract it from the patient," said Dr. Stemer.

Dr. Stemer says now that the nursing home has identified this potential path of contraction they recognize the need for widespread testing among residents and staff.