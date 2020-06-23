87-year-old Machesney Park man identified after drowning in Windsor Lake

Photo courtesy MGN, Pixaby
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 5:10 PM, Jun 23, 2020

MACHENSEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) -- After a body was found​ in Windsor Lake on Sunday, June 14, Winnebago County Bill Hintz identifies the victim.

Hintz says 87-year-old Gerald Lamb of Machesney Park was found dead in Windsor Lake. An autopsy was completed showing Lamb died as a result of drowning.

 