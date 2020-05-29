86 dead from COVID-19 in Ill., more than 1K new cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 86 additional deaths from COVID-19, including 1,622 new cases in the state.

- Boone County: One woman in her 70's

- Coles County: One woman in her 60's

- Cook County: One man in his 30's, one woman in her 50's, one man in his 50's, 6 women in their 60's, 5 men in their 60's, 8 woman in their 70's, 8 men in their 70's, 5 women in their 80's, 8 men in their 80's, 6 women in their 90's and four men in their 90's.

- DuPage County: One woman in her 30's, one man in his 30's, one man 50's, one man in his 60's, one woman in her 70's, one man in his 70's, 2 women in their 80's, one man in his 80's, one woman in her 90's and one man in his 90's

- Kane County: One woman in her 70's and two men in their 80's.

- Lake County: One woman in her 60's, 2 men in their 60's, one woman in her 70's, one man in his 70's, one woman in her 90's and one man in his 90's.

- Madison County: One man in his 50's

- McDonough County: One man in his 70's

- McHenry County: One woman in her 70's

- Ogle County: One woman in her 50's

- Rock Island County: One man in his 60's

- Sangamon County: One man in his 50's

- St. Clair County: Two woman in their 90's

- Will County: One man in his 60's

- Winnebago County: One man in his 60's

Edgar County is now also reporting a case of COVID-19, according to IDPH.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 117,455 cases, including 5,270 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,513 specimens for a total of 855,479. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 22–May 28 is 8 percent.