815 Outside challenges people to get outdoors

815 Outside launches the Explore 20 in 2020 Challenge as a way to get people of all ages and backgrounds outside to enjoy parks and trails around Winnebago County.

The initiative challenges residents to visit 20 local parks, preserves, trails and other outdoor attractions, document the visit on social media for a chance to win prizes.

815 Outside encourages those taking part in the competition to follow all social distancing measures and other COVID-19 protocols.

Prizes include t-shirts, water bottles, backpacks, watches and gift cards to Kegels Harley-Davidson.

The competition runs from April 12 to September 7. For more information and a list of locations check out 815 Outside’s website.

